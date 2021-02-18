Prevent Overheating with Champion Cold Blue Racing Coolant Additive

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- "Race and performance engines run hotter than average road cars or light-duty trucks", stated Karl Dedolph at Champion Oil. "Components that suffer from high temperatures include: rod bearings causing oil more likely to cavitate as it gets hotter, aluminum or a similar alloy in pistons softens as the average operating temperature increases, valve seats can cause seat wear or erosion proportional to the increased operating temperature, and cylinder heads have a life expectancy shortened due to aluminum softening."



"Lubrication also becomes problematic with elevated heat as oil film thickness reduces with temperature and the oil itself can begins to dissociate above 350F, bore roundness starts to deteriorate, bolt clamping forces change, chances of knock and or preignition could increase; to name a few", added Dedolph.



Champion COLD BLUE Racing Coolant Additive allows racing and performance engines to run at up to 25° F cooler and prevent unwanted overheating. COLD BLUE contains a premium corrosion inhibitor package formulated to protect engine seals and all metals found in common cooling systems including aluminum. https://www.championbrands.com/racing-coolant-additive/



COLD BLUE reduces the surface tension of the water and increases the heat transfer coefficient between the fluid and the metal surface. Chemical composition includes Mono and Dicarboxylic Acids and Deionized Water. This product is compatible with all types and colors of coolant/antifreeze. Contains no glycol and is safe for track use. #4290I packed 16 oz. in /12 pack case.



The COLD BLUE treat rate is one ounce per quart, or 1 bottle per automotive cooling system of 12-20 quarts. Re-treat yearly or whenever coolant is changed for best results. Benefits include: reduces overall engine temperature, maximum corrosion protection, prevents overheating, and compatible with gasoline and light-duty diesel. https://www.championbrands.com/racing-coolant-additive/



