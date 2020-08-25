Prevent the Effects of Sun Exposure with the Sunscreen Supplement, Sunsafe Rx Pills

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- Excessive sun exposure can be quite bad for skin health and also rob you of your youthfulness. Studies have proven that people who live in areas where sunshine is prevalent look older than those who live in less sunny locales. While exposure to the sun can be helpful for mood enhancement and vitamin D production, too much sun can be highly detrimental to your health. One of the most harmful effects of sun exposure is a condition called polymorphous light eruption (PMLE). The condition manifests as an itchy rash, and little red bumps or slightly raised patches of skin. Many people look for a reliable PMLE treatment and Sunsafe Rx pills can be helpful to people with PMLE since the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been shown to help prevent the effects of sun exposure on your skin.



A representative from the company stated, "Polymorphous light eruption, or PLE, is the most common skin disease caused by sunlight. It is also called polymorphic light eruption (PMLE). PLE arises spontaneously in people who are sensitive to ultraviolet light and is characterized as one type of photodermatosis. Using an antioxidant nutritional supplement such as Sunsafe Rx can help support your skin against environmental factors such as those that contribute to PLE."



Please find more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/polymorphous-light-eruption/. In case you have any questions, please feel free to email us at info@sunsaferx.com.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



