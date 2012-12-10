Prevent Theft Around the Holidays - Follow These Tips Provided by Absolutely Affordable Bail Bonds

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Now that the holiday season is officially upon us, people have a thousand things on their mind – shopping, parties, you name it. One thing that doesn't come to mind, however, is the likelihood of theft, petty robbery, and more crimes. These things could happen to you, and the probability goes up during this season. Absolutely Affordable Bail Bonds, a company offering Santa Barbara bail bonds, is offering tips on how to stay safe. Don't be caught unawares – follow these tips to keep this season safe, happy, and merry!



Tips for the holiday season



Here are tips to keeping away from crime, and to keep yourself having a happy holiday!



Always be aware of your surroundings – you may be rushing around, shopping, planning, and socializing, but crime will always catch you at your most vulnerable. Keep a watchful eye, and be careful to note any suspicious activity. Also minimize shopping at night or alone – again, these times are when you are most susceptible to criminal activity. Make shopping a fun day with friends whenever possible. Avoid overloading yourself with packages whether on your person or in your vehicle.



Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Take only the cash you need or pay with a credit card or ATM card; carry only as many cards as you will need. If you must use an ATM, use one inside of a well-populated building or a well lighted area. Only withdraw the amount of cash that you will need for that day. Protect your PIN from the view of other people near the ATM. Keep a record of all your credit card numbers at home in a safe location. Report lost or stolen credit cards immediately. Be extra careful when carrying a wallet or purse; only carry what you absolutely need in them. They are prime targets for criminals in crowded shopping areas, transportation terminals, and bus stops.



Absolutely Affordable Bail Bonds has the lowest rate bail bonds in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Murrieta, and Alhambra.



