AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Merck (Germany), Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Japan), Sanofi (France), Pfizer (United States), Abbott (United States), Novartis (Switzerland), Roche (Switzerland).



Preventable vaccines, also known as preventive vaccines or prophylactic vaccines, are a category of vaccines designed to protect individuals from developing specific infectious diseases caused by bacteria or viruses. These vaccines work by stimulating the body's immune system to produce an immune response against the targeted pathogen without causing the disease itself. The goal is to prime the immune system to recognize and effectively combat the pathogen if the person is later exposed to it. Preventable vaccines have played a crucial role in public health by significantly reducing the incidence of many dangerous and potentially life-threatening diseases, such as measles, polio, influenza, hepatitis, and more.



by Type (Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Others), Application (Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR), Other Disease), End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Vaccine Centers)



Market Drivers:

Innovative Technology in Vaccine Development

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases



Market Trends:

Increased Funding from Government and International Organizations



Opportunities:

Increasing Government Focus on Immunization Programs

Rising Opportunities in Emerging Markets such as India, China, etc



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



