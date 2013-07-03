Preventing Child Identity Theft Protection-Streamline Solution for Identity Theft Issues

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Parents may laugh at the idea of a child’s identity being stolen by an adult for finances. But it happens to 2.5 percent of households with children under the age of 18 in America. Legal Yogi would like offer a warning and some information to parents about this issue:



Ways it can happen



Child identity theft can happen in several ways. Parents might not think of their child’s financial affairs until they’re called about a credit report in their child’s name. Child identity theft is less detectable than regular identity theft. A child’s identity information could be at large for nearly a year before it surfaces. Take the proper precautions offered by Legal Yogi.



Occurrences of Child ID Theft



Most child identity theft cases are committed by obtaining the child’s social security number. Experts say that around half of child identity theft cases involve the child’s social security card. Criminals commonly take the social security number and combine it with a different birth date to create a synthetic identity.



Protection Measures



Parents should take measures to protect their child’s identity information: keeping their identity information locked away, learning about the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and their child’s identity protection at school, monitoring their activity on the internet, especially when a website requires information. Parents should place their children’s social security cards and identity information in a high protection safe. If a parent is asked to offer the number, they should know their rights. They should ask the representative about information security and protection practices. If they aren’t satisfied, they can withhold the number and ask to offer different identification.



ID Theft Online



When entering information online, a parent should make sure their computer is secure with firewall and proper encryption. They should verify the security of every website where they enter their child’s data. The URL prefix “https” and a lock icon on the address bar will indicate whether a website is secure.



And child identity theft protection shouldn’t stop with the parent. Knowing about security protocol online is as crucial for children these days as dental hygiene. They should make sure a child’s password will be strong enough to avoid cracking and have it recorded as well. If social networking is allowed, they should monitor their child’s use, providing oversight as to their personal information and pictures.



