Preventing Credit Card Fraud by Protecting Personal Identity Data

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- The damage identity theft from credit card fraud causes its victims each year is terrible. It destroys a once-impressive credit rating and makes the targeted person feel persecuted. Worse is the fact that the theft is often not noticed until months after it occurs. In that time, an identity thief can buy a vehicle, take out a large loan, or open up a credit card account, none of which he has any intention of paying for. If so much trouble can arise from the actions of one person toward another, how can one protect oneself? How does one keep his personal information safe? Read on to learn some good tactics to prevent this crime.



Be very careful while shopping or conducting other business online. Identity theft and credit card fraud often spawn from the Internet more than from department store shopping. Before handing over any credit card information, be sure the website is secure. Clear passwords and login data once a month, or every day or so if using a public computer. Use a credit card rather than a debit card to make online payments as the credit card has better guarantees under federal law. Pay attention to “phishing” tactics. These are e-mails or pop-ups from supposedly reputable companies asking for a personal information update. Do not give out any data until calling the company to make sure the request is real. Check on bank account and credit card statements frequently. Dispute any unauthorized or fraudulent activity found. Every now and then, verify one’s home address with financial institutions and the post office, as identity thieves may fill out a change-of-address form so that late credit payments don’t get noticed right away.



A major step toward avoiding identity theft due to credit card fraud is reviewing one’s credit reports. Everyone in the U.S. is entitled to a free yearly credit report from each of the three major reporting bureaus (Experian, /Equifax, and TransUnion.) Look them over very carefully, keeping an eye out for mistakes or inconsistencies. Write letters of dispute if there are any.



