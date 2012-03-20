Preventive Aging Specialist Dr. Harvey Bartnof Speaks at Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Dr. Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D., the Founder and Medical Director at California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute, will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement San Francisco Symposium. Dr. Bartnof will present “Telomere Effects on Healthspan and Lifespan: Can We Fix it?” The three day symposium will be held at the Westin Hotel and is hosted by The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.



After more than two decades as a physician, internal medicine specialist and educator at some of the country’s premier healthcare institutions, Dr. Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D. turned his attention to the study of aging. The noted physician has dedicated the last twelve years to the study of aging and aging prevention and is now the founder and director of California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute in San Francisco. “As I began to see the ways in which illnesses that constitute aging in America could be prevented or minimized, I found myself drawn to the area of aging and prevention,” said Dr. Bartnof.



The Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy San Francisco seminar presents today’s medical professionals with the medical evidence surrounding the growing field from some of its leading specialists such as Dr. Bartnof. His presentation entitled "Telomere Effects on Healthspan and Lifespan: Can We Fix It?" will look at the ways in which measuring telomeres has emerged as a vital component in understanding biologic aging. “I’ll be speaking on how humans taking the TA-65 supplement show lengthening of their short telomeres, improvements in their immunity and other positive changes surrounding hormone therapy, “said Dr. Bartnof.



When it comes to the area of Bioidentical Hormones San Francisco symposium attendees will learn about the advances in health as part of aging prevention. “In order to better integrate the current therapies in Hormone Replacement San Francisco medical professionals must first understand what it is and is not, as well as the data on what is working,” said Dr. Bartnof.



About Dr. Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D.

The presentation will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2012 at 3 p.m. in the Westin St. Francis Hotel on Union Square in San Francisco.