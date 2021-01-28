Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Preventive Healthcare Market in India 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Preventive Healthcare Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M India Limited, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, Fitness First India Private Limited, HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited, Practo Technologies Private Limited, Serum Institute of India Private Limited, Svasth Life Private Limited, GOQii Technologies Private Limited, OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited.



Preventive healthcare refers to the branch of medicine that helps in the early detection of diseases, thus allowing patients, access to prompt treatment. There are five stages of preventive healthcare – primal prevention, primordial prevention, primary prevention, secondary prevention and tertiary prevention.



Market insights:

In 2019, preventive healthcare accounted for ~11% of India's overall healthcare expenditure. The preventive healthcare market in India was valued at INR 3.71 Tn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 14.58 by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~27.30% during the 2020-2025 period. The rise in prevalence of chronic and non-communicable ailments like hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the easy availability of advanced medical devices and services are driving the market to prosper. Moreover, the cost-effective nature of preventive healthcare has made it more adaptable for Indians. However, lack of awareness regarding preventive healthcare facilities among people and inadequate insurance coverage for preventive treatments are impeding market growth.



Segment Insights:

The preventive healthcare market in India is segmented into healthy consumption, fitness and wellness, infection prevention care, health monitoring, and wellbeing assurance segments. As of 2019, the preventive healthcare market was dominated by the healthy consumption segment, which accounted for ~26.55% of the total market revenue. The healthy consumption segment consists of nutraceuticals, healthy foods, organic skincare and other skincare products. The wellbeing assurance market is anticipated to be the fastest growing, expanding at a CAGR of ~31.91% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of telehealth and telemedicine services, owing to the social distancing and self-isolation norms imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. By 2025, fitness and wellness, infection prevention care, and health monitoring segments are expected to hold ~9.30%, ~16.15% and ~22.80% shares, respectively, in terms of market revenue.



