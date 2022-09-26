Preventive Maintenance Software Market May See a Big Move : Oracle, Infor, SAP

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- A latest study released by AMA research on Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Preventive Maintenance Software market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 and forecasted till 2027*.



Preventive Maintenance Software Market Overview

Preventive maintenance software is designed to manage the maintenance of equipment by giving proper equipment functioning reports. There are majorly two types of preventive maintenance software including computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM). There are various advantages associated with the software such as reduces overtime, downtime and repair costs and increases productivity & efficiency. Additionally, increasing use of mobile technology that gives access to maintenance technicians has been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about benefits associated with preventive maintenance software and increasing duplicity of software is limiting the market.



Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Local Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are Maintenance Connection (United States), EMaint (United States), MPulse Software, Inc. (United States), ManagerPlus (United States), Software AG (Germany), Infor (United States), SAP (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IQMS (United States),]

Market Revenue splits by most promising business segments. [by Type (Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), Enterprise asset management (EAM)), Application (BFSI, Hospital, Factory, Logistics, Others), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based)]

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand as Preventive Maintenance Software Decreases Overtime, Downtime, and Repair Costs

Increasing Adoption of Preventive Maintenance Software to Manage Work Orders Efficiently and Enhance Productivity



Market Trend

Increasing Use of Mobile technology that Gives Access to Maintenance Technicians



Opportunities

Rising Demand from the Asian Countries due to Urbanization and Industrialization

Rising Technological Advancement and Increasing R&D Activities by Established Key Players



Challenges

Intense Competition among Established Key Players



Market Dynamics:

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Preventive Maintenance Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Preventive Maintenance Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Preventive Maintenance Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Preventive Maintenance Software Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Preventive Maintenance Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



