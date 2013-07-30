Previous Session's Bulls and Bears: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, Liquidmetal Technologies Inc, PETRON ENERGY II, Arch Therapeutics Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH)



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) gained 0.78%, trading on 288,778 shares to end the trade at $5.14. The stock changed hands in a range of $4.94 to $5.31, bringing its market capitalization at about $360.70 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $1.25 and was moved to maximum level of $6.20. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



For How Long NVIV will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) declined -6.41% to complete the trading session at $0.163 with a total volume of 5,000 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 14m million shares. It floated in a range of $0.16 to $0.18 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.58. Its market capitalization now moved to about $41.84 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.05 and above $0.33. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including parts for high end printers, commercial imaging devices, aerospace and defense components, medical devices, automotive components, and industrial machines.



Is it the Right to Grab LQMT after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII) recorded a fall of -36% and was in a range of $0.05-$0.09 before closing at $0.0640. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 14.83 million shares versus an average volume of 2.29 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $1.50 was the best price. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma. It also operates two gas gathering systems for the transportation of natural gas, which are located in Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, and Mayes counties of Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.



Will PEII Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) added 5.17% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $26.84 million. The share price after opening at $0.62 made a high of $0.64 and hovered above $0.59 to end the day at $0.610. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 850 shares as compared to average trading volume of 2.12 million shares. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding. The company was formerly known as Clear Nano Solutions, Inc. It was founded in 2006 and is based in Natick, Massachusetts.



For How Long ARTH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/