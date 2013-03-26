PRG East Falls Opens to the Public on March 30th. Grand Opening Celebration Starts at 10 Am. Philly Rock Climbing Just Got Better

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- After an amazing members-only opening this weekend, PRG East Falls will open to the public for the Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, March 30th from 10 am to 8 pm. Regular gym hours will begin on March 31st. Gym hours will be Monday thru Friday from 12 pm to 10 pm and weekends from 10 am to 8 pm.



With roped areas for beginning climbers and children as well as boulders of varying heights and overhangs, PRG East Falls is great for first time climbers and long timers alike. Rock climbing is a great fitness option for individuals of all ages - combining the social, the active, and the fun. Philadelphia East Falls will host groups, introductory and advanced classes, and climbing competitions in the coming months. Visit PRG East Falls on Facebook, Twitter, or our website for hours, pricing, and information.



Just a few minutes from Manayunk, downtown Philadelphia and the eastern Main Line, our newest PRG is located at 3500 Scotts Lane in Philadelphia.



To get to the new gym, take Route 76 to Exit 340A toward Lincoln Dr/Kelly Dr. As the ramp diverges, keep left and follow signs for Ridge Ave East/Kelly Dr. After the ramp curves hard to the left, merge onto Kelly Dr. Follow Kelly Dr east for about .7 miles. Take a left onto South Ferry Rd, then take a right onto Ridge Ave. Follow Ridge Ave under a high railroad bridge, then take a left onto Scotts Ln (signs for Sherman Mills). Follow Scotts Ln up the hill, past Sherman Mills to the big grey sign for 3500 Scotts Lane on your right. Take a right into our parking lot!



For details or to speak with our team, call 610/666-7673.



About PRG

Founded in 1994, the first Philadelphia Rock Gym was built by two college friends (Matt & Greg) who had a vision - to bring their passion and enthusiasm for climbing back to their hometown and to make a living doing what they loved. By taking the novel step of bringing climbing inside, they became one of the first indoor climbing centers in the US. Soon, they were one of the best.



Since then, the PRG has introduced more than 40,000 of your friends and neighbors to the amazing sport of rock climbing. And In all that time our passion and enthusiasm for this sport has continued to grow. And, as our passion has grown, so has our dedication to excellence, to safety, and, most of all, to our customers. The PRG has grown, too: we have added a second gym, we offer outdoor training and expeditions all over the US, and we use the philosophy of climbing to promote team development and leadership skills through ground based initiatives and seminars in our Teambuilding program.



It is our vision to continue what Matt & Greg started. To share our passion with you, your friends and your family. To help our customers discover, not just the joy of climbing, but also what its spirit has to offer--confidence, camaraderie, teamwork and balance. Not sure? Just drop by and let us get you on the wall. We bet you won't want to go home!