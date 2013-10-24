Price Comparison Website 1st Airport Parking Celebrates 10 Years of Operation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- 1st Airport Parking, the UK airport parking price comparison website, has been revolutionising the way people find airport parking for over ten years, according to a recent announcement from the company. Website usage statistics show that over 200,000 people have used their site to help find affordable and convenient parking at Heathrow, Stansted, Manchester, and other airports throughout the United Kingdom. Total estimated savings thus far exceed £2.5m.



The content manager of 1st Airport Parking, Lynn Rosario, attributes much of their success to their ongoing policy of developing and offering customer-friendly innovations in the field. “We were first website in the UK to compare the pricing of both on-and-off airport car parks, and also the first - and still the only - website to provide information about direct booking costs even if that means we lose business.” She also points out that “the fact that we can save customers up to 70% on their airport parking costs doesn’t hurt either, of course.”



The company believes that building trust is what has enabled 1st Airport Parking to stay in operation for more than a decade. In coming months, they have plans to expand and improve their website to make the process of booking airport parking even easier, as well as to continue to improve the pricing and search functionality.



One of the next steps involves building a video content library. This will include a variety of ‘how-to’ videos that will directly assist a user by walking them through each of the steps involved in booking airport parking, showing them exactly how to get the lowest price. These videos will help users learn how to take control of every individual step of the process in order to maximise their savings.



Plans are also in place to improve the price comparison search and data functionality of the site as well. “Pricing and comparison data are the main reasons people visit our site, so improving our data management, search and display capabilities is one of the prime goals for the immediate future,” said Ms. Rosario.



1st Airport Parking hopes that people will visit the site to learn how to save money on airport parking with a minimum of hassle. They have all the information people need to research and book a space in a car park at over twenty airports throughout the United Kingdom.



To Compare UK Airport Parking prices and save visit the website 1st Airport Parking .



UK airport parking price comparison website http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk compares five companies for the widest choice including on and off airport parking and lowest prices.



Media Contact:

Lynn Rosario

0208 143 7207

nospam@1stairportparking.co.uk

Chantry Place, Headstone Lane, HA3 6NY Harrow