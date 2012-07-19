Price Comparison Website Airportparkinggatwick.com Announce the Release of an Improved, Faster, Simpler Gatwick Car Parking Search

Harrow, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Leading Gatwick Car Parking price comparison website http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com has announced the release of a brand-new faster, simpler search - offering a wider selection of airport car parks and quicker results, with rates from the top suppliers in seconds all on the same web page.



The previous search, launched in 2003 as the first Gatwick parking comparison website, saw holidaymakers press 5 buttons for prices from the top 5 airport parking web sites. The new search shows all of the prices - with the widest selection of on airport, park and ride, and meet and greet parking at Gatwick - in around the 20% of the time compared to the old version. The same fantastic search, same wide selection of car parks and same best prices, but much, much quicker.



And not just is this brand-new search quicker, holidaymakers no longer need to open a 5 web pages to compare prices and car park options for their dates - as all are shown on the same web page, listed from the lowest cost to the most expensive, at the press of one button. Plus there are links on this new single results page to details on each of the car parks, for those that like to know more about a car park prior to booking.



According to the UK Consumers Association Which?, holidaymakers should compare costs for on airport, off airport and meet and greet parking to get the best deal. But it is not sufficient to compare costs for these different options at one company; holidaymakers should also compare rates across airport parking companies too.



http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com lets those looking for Gatwick Parking compare car parks and prices at the 5 leading carriers as quickly and as checking them on one website, for a better choice of car parks and a guaranteed best price.



Spokesman Lynn Rosario says:



"At http://www.airportparkinggatwick.com we make comparing prices faster and simpler. Our new and updated Gatwick parking price comparison search lets holidaymakers enter their dates once and get prices from all of the leading specialists, 5 times quicker than our previous search and all on the same web page. Customer comments on the upgrade have been great. This new search takes just a few seconds, and will help holidaymakers save pounds, even tens of pounds, on their parking - which is particularly welcome in the current financial climate"



