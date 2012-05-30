Price Comparison Website Lutonairportparking.com Announce They Now Feature on Airport Car Parks Too

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The Luton Airport Car Parking price comparison website http://www.lutonairportparking.com now features on airport car parks available via its price comparison search in addition to a wide range of off airport car parks. This change means customers can now compare the cost of on airport and off airport parking at five low cost suppliers quickly and all in one place, for guaranteed lowest prices.



According to an article by the UK Consumers Association in April, to get the best prices travellers need to compare the cost of on airport car parks with off airport and meet and greet parking. Now http://www.lutonairportparking.com has all of the on airport parking options on its price search, in addition to off airport and meet and greet options, meaning customers can compare the cost of all options quickly, simply and all in the same place.



Luton on airport car parks offer a choice between short term, mid term and long term parking, with special rates for those booking more than 14 days in advance and sometimes for booking at the last minute too (but only if the car parks are not full). Popular off airport car parks include Airparks, Carparkz (which is only just off airport), Central Car Storage plus there is a wide range of meet and greet parking options (at Luton Airport meet and greet parking is often as cheap as on airport car parks).



Product manager Lynn Rosario says: “http://www.lutonairportparking.com makes comparing prices quick and easy. Using the Luton Airport Parking price comparison page customers simply enter their dates once and compare on airport, off airport and meet and greet parking at five low cost companies to ensure they get the guaranteed lowest prices at any car park.”



