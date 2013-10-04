Price Fluctuations Slow U.S. Housing Recovery

Clarksville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Real estate prices in many parts of the United States have rebounded from the housing crisis that started in 2008. Unfortunately, the recovery is anything but ordinary, and prices have stagnated in specific markets.



According to the Wall Street Journal, housing prices rose in 2012 due to cheap financing and a lack of available inventory. Home builders in certain parts of the U.S. did not build enough properties to keep up with demand. As a result, this caused prices to skyrocket in states like California.



The abnormal rise in prices is precluding some buyers from entering the market, which is driving down demand. A rise in interest rates is also pricing buyers out of the market. The wild swings in real estate are difficult for purchasers and sellers to deal with regardless of the state one lives in. It takes the skill of dedicated real estate professionals to navigate market pitfalls and irrational price fluctuations.



The Kristin Gwaltney Team provides buyers and sellers the highest quality customer service of any real estate firm in the Clarksville area. Agents guide clients through every step of property transactions and are constantly available to provide assistance with questions or concerns. A full list of the firm’s services is available via the following link: http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com/



For additional information on Clarksville real estate and the Kristin Gwaltney Team, please phone (931) 233-9770. Traversing the Tennessee real estate market is risky and requires the insight of talented real estate agents. Call today to schedule a consultation with a qualified representative.



Contact Information:

Kristin Gwaltney Team

Keller Williams Realty

Address:

2271 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Clarksville, TN 37040

Direct:931-233-9770

Fax: 931-802-8735

Website: http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com