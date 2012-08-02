Price Law Practice Launches New Mobile Interactive Law Office (MILO)

Haddonfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Price & Price, LLC is a law firm that provides legal services to the elderly and the disabled with integrity and respect. When the unexpected occurs, the need for legal help may be imperative. Many families are not ready with the required legal documents to transition their loved one from the hospital to an assisted living community, nursing home, or other healthcare center. Depending on the situation, the ability of an elderly or disabled individual to attain necessary and emergency legal help may be difficult or impossible without the legal services being brought directly to the individual. To help during these difficult circumstances, Price & Price developed their Mobile Interactive Law Office, or MiLO program. The MiLO program allows them to quickly meet home bound or facility-based clients.



Using MiLO, all legal work as well as document preparation and execution, can be done from a remote location. The Price & Price client liaisons will transport all of the essential equipment to the facility or home in order to initiate the on-line interview with the attorney. MiLO ultimately allows Price & Price to meet the needs of their clients in a prompt and cost-effective way.



About Price & Price

Price & Price offers legal counsel and concentrates on Elder Law. Potential clients in New Jersey include an elderly person who needs to make changes to an estate plan, assisting personal representatives (executors) with all issues related to probate and estate administration, assisting trustees with trust administration, and assisting people in need of nursing home or assisted living care to protect their assets and apply for Medicaid. To learn more about their legal services you can visit them online at http://www.pricelawpractice.com Or Call 856-429-5522 to schedule an appointment.