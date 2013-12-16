Priced Rite Central Vacuum Repair Offers Services to Long Island and Five Boroughs

Ridge, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that contaminated indoor air is five to 100 times more polluted than the air outdoors, and it is making people sick. Indoor allergens are affecting 42.6 million Americans with asthma, hay fever, and other respiratory problems. However, a study done by Electrolux Central Vacuum Systems recently reported that sufferers noted a 44% improvement in sleep-related symptoms, a 47% percent improvement in nasal symptoms, and a 61% increase in eye symptoms when central vacuums were used. In addition, a UC-Davis study noted that green building organizations around the U.S. encourage iinstallation of central vacuum systems. The Energy & Environmental Building Association reported that choosing central vacuums is one of the fastest growing trends in the green movement. With these facts in mind, Priced Rite Central Vacuum Repair is now providing services on Long Island and all five New York boroughs.



A Priced Rite representative explained, "Long Island Central Vacuum Repair has the professionalism, knowledge and experience to accurately diagnose any and all problems with your central vacuum system. We will also make necessary repairs for an economical and affordable price. We are conveniently located on Long Island and serve all of Nassau and Suffolk County, as well as Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. Our staff always ensures that your central vacuum system is efficiently and quickly repaired."



The New York based company helps customers choose central vacuum systems, and specializes in installing them. When clients want to install a central vacuum Long Island technicians will design systems for new construction, and retro-fit older homes. Professionals can create affordable, quiet whole-house systems that make cleaning easier and more thorough. In addition, when homeowners need central vacuum service Long Island technicians can troubleshoot and help maintain systems. With over 3 decades of experience in central vacuum repair Long Island technicians also provide convenient, affordable, expert repair services.



"Our knowledgeable sales and service personnel have been performing Long Island central vacuum systems installation and repairs for over 30 years. We can recommend the best system for your home and budget. When you install a central vacuum system in your home, you gain a cleaning system that is more efficient than regular vacuum cleaners, as well as more convenient. Central vacuum systems help improve air quality and also increase the value of your home We can install the system in a newly constructed or already existing home, with little disturbance or inconvenience, in as little as one day." commented a Priced Rite spokesperson.



About Priced Rite Central Vacuum Repair

Located on Long Island, Priced Rite Central Vacuum Repair offers expert icentral vacuum systems installation and repair. Their service area covers Nassau and Suffolk Counties, as well as Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Staten Island, and Manhattan. They are committed to excellence in customer service, professionalism, and knowledge.