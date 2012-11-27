PriceTracker24.com Launches to Help Consumers Get the Best Prices for Amazon Items

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Amazon.com is one of the great business success stories of the Internet. Started in 1994, the website originally sold books but has now expanded to provide a diverse range of consumer goods, from groceries to electronics. Amazon has adopted a unique business model from the outset, and one of the ways this is manifested is continually fluctuating pricing. Savvy shoppers can often get exceptional deals by buying at the right time, and some Amazon price tracking websites have been set up to facilitate this.



The Amazon price tracker with the biggest reputation is PriceTracker24.com, a continually updating, 24-hour price checking service. PriceTracker24.com is widely known for helping shoppers obtain incredible discounts.



The main feature of the website, and the one that is most useful to users who are looking for the best price on a specific item, is the price drop alerts. Site visitors simply choose a product on Amazon that they wish to track, click start tracking, enter their email address, and they can sit back secure in the knowledge that the site will update them when the price drops.



There are also price history charts for each item, which helps users determine the optimum price for their purchase.



A spokesperson for the site said: “In a bricks and mortar store, prices change occasionally and they are sometimes marked down in special offers or sales. However prices tend to be much the same one day to the next. Amazon is totally different. Prices fluctuate wildly, sometimes by as much as 20%. Unlike traditional stores, price changes can be implemented instantly. That means somee items will change in price daily or even multiple times in a single day. The price changes are completely unpredictable. It’s all part of Amazon’s unique and fiendishly clever way of turning the maximum possible profit. However, if you keep a close eye on price changes then you can make their pricing strategy work for you and buy as low as possible. It can even save more money than using an Amazon filler for free shipping. It’s impossible to just keep checking Amazon for the best prices all the time, so we’ve created an automated webpage to do the work for you. You just pick a product, and we’ll send you an automated email as soon as the price drops. It’s easy!”



