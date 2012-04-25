Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- “Pricing and Reimbursement in Generics - European Austerity Measures and Healthcare Cost Containment Puts Innovation-Driven Pharma Companies under Pressure”. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the healthcare expenditure, healthcare regulatory system, and pricing and reimbursement process with key data, information and analysis of pricing and reimbursement decisions, across 19 countries. The report closely scrutinizes the major changes in generic drugs-related pricing and reimbursement in the 19 countries over recent years and whose impact will be felt in the near future. It also describes the efforts taken by the governing bodies in shaping the pricing and reimbursement policies of generic drugs.



GBI Research has found that expenditure towards healthcare has shown an increasing trend in most of the countries due to rising costs, resulting in budget deficits. In order to save costs, many countries have adopted reference pricing as it helps lower drug costs. Plans to increase generic drug prescription and low-cost generic drug use are being implemented in order to tackle budget deficits. Austerity measures that include price cuts and rebate reforms have been introduced in some of the countries with a view to generate maximum savings within a given period of time. These steps are being taken to build sufficient funds for future investment purposes. In most countries the focus has shifted to generic drugs as they have been successful in bringing these countries out of crisis; the countries have reformed their pricing and reimbursement structure accordingly.



Scope

- A detailed study of the healthcare systems in the US, France, Germany, the UK, Italy and Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Romania, Hungary, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Japan, Australia, China and India.

- Analysis of the pricing and reimbursement mechanisms for the countries covered in the report.

- Key trends that follow from the recent changes brought about in the pricing and reimbursement system.

- An understanding of the possible major challenges brought about by the enactment of changes in the pricing and reimbursement scenario for the countries covered in the report.



