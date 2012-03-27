Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- The routes to medical devices being purchased within public healthcare systems vary significantly between countries. The major markets of the US and Europe are examined in this report, analyzing the strategies being used by medical device manufacturers to sell and succeed within them.
Report Scope:
- Understand the healthcare structure in the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK.
- Identify the most prominent factors influencing the reimbursement environment globally and on a country-specific basis.
- Gain insight into the reimbursement routes for three product sectors in each country.
- Compare the differences in pricing and market entry strategies that work best in each country.
- Gain recommendations for how pricing and reimbursement strategies should be developed for optimum results.
Report Highlights
Diagnosis related groupings (DRGs) are taking in an ever-increasing role in the payment processes applied to medical devices. DRGs are becoming more refined and top-up payments are being rationalized.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In the US, price skimming is the most frequently used strategy in the medical device market, but market segmentation should be used to assess if other strategies, such as penetration pricing, would be more apt in particular sectors.
Within each country regional differences between purchasing and pricing are increasing. Pricing should be determined by examining the requirements of the purchasing institution and regional requirements, but caution should be taken not to undervalue the product and to be aware of the global strategy. It is easier to lower a price than to raise it.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What is the nature of the market environment across Europe and in the US?
- How are the reimbursement sectors divided?
- Who pays for medical devices and what are the decision-making processes involved?
- What role do national health frameworks play, and which government bodies have the greatest influence on pricing and reimbursement?
- What is appropriate pricing, and how is the correct balance achieved?
