Fast Market Research recommends "Pricing in the Global Tobacco Industry: The Flagship Concept Under Threat?" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Pricing strength remains of paramount importance to the tobacco industry. But things are changing and the prognosis is for less bullish price growth than previously, due to less uptrading and reduced product mix improvement.
Euromonitor International's Pricing in the Global Tobacco Industry: The Flagship Concept Under Threat? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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