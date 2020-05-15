PrimalBeautyNatural.co.uk, a Brand That Speaks the Natural Language of Beauty

Lewisham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- PrimalBeautyNatural.co.uk, an award winning beauty brand based at the UK is pleased to present their latest range of natural beauty products. Their products range from moisturizers to body scrubs, shampoos to conditioners, natural oils to shea butter creams and many more in the skin and hair care category. Their hydrating leave-in conditioner is one of the best sellers here. Infused with pure shea butter, castor oil and other natural oils, this conditioner leaves the hair invigorating. It deeply penetrates into the scalp thereby melting into the dry strands and delivers intense moisture to the hair. This is one of those rare products which is suitable for all hair types – oily, dry, normal or mixed.



Primal Beauty takes pride in their entire collection as they promise their customers that they are signing up for the most natural care available today. The brand keeps its ingredients natural and simple, fresh out the Mother Nature's lap. The ingredients are ethically sources, organic, 100% raw and come straight from the Caribbean and West Africa. Free of parabens, sulphates, mineral oils, petrolatum, silicones and other chemicals, Primal Beauty products are vegan and cruelty free.



Primal Beauty is a brand created by Sandra Brown-Pinnock to help women take a natural approach towards beauty. With a mission to create high quality products with 100% natural ingredients, Primal Beauty offers great products for every day hair and skin care. Primal Beauty won the award for the Best Natural Hair Care Product in 2016 and also shortlisted for Pure Beauty Natural 2018.



