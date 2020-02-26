Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Primary biliary cholangitis is a chronic autoimmune disease in which intrahepatic bile ducts are damaged over a period of time. This primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market analysis considers sales of OCALIVA, ursodiol, and others. The OCALIVA segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as strong efficacy of OCALIVA to target the T-cells that are known to cause primary biliary cholangitis will play a significant role in the OCALIVA segment to maintain its market position.



Our global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market report looks at factors such as increasing collaborations, growing risk factors, and rising awareness campaigns to reduce further complications. However, asymptomatic nature of the disease, lack of approved therapies, and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



The global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market is concentrated. The PBC therapeutics market report provides an analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. The will help clients in improving their market positions. It also provides a detailed analysis of the upcoming primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market trends and challenges that will influence market growth. The research will help companies in creating effective strategies to leverage the upcoming market growth opportunities.



North America has a high prevalence of primary biliary cholangitis indication. Therefore, the sales of primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics have been high in the region. The sales of drugs for primary biliary cholangitis indication were the highest in the US. The demand for therapeutics as a treatment option will increase in North America during the forecast period. Such factors will aid the region in maintaining its dominance during the forecast period.



The key players in the primary biliary cholangitis treatment market include Novartis AG, Actavis, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Lumena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Siedco Pharmaceutical Co., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. etc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.



The study is a source of reliable data on:



Key market segments and sub-segments

- Evolving market trends and dynamics

- Changing supply and demand scenarios

- Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

- Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

- Competitive insights

- Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs