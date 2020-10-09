Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Primary Cells Market by Origin (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), Type (Hematopoietic, Dermatocytes, Gastrointestinal, Hepatocytes, Lung, Renal, Musculoskeletal, Heart), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%



The Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing focus on the development of novel cancer therapies, and rising adoption of primary cells over cell lines. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the Primary Cells Market.



The human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share of the Primary Cells Market, by origin segment, in 2019



Based on origin, the Primary Cells Market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share in the Primary Cells Market in 2019. The growing application areas of human stem cells and the rising incidence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Hepatocytes segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on type, the Primary Cells Market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2019, the hepatocytes segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of liver cancer & pediatric liver diseases across the globe, increasing research funding by key pharma players, and the emergence of new companies dedicated to liver therapeutics research.



The life science research companies segment accounted for the largest share of the Primary Cells Market, by end user segment, in 2019



Based on end-users, the Primary Cells Market is segmented into life science research companies and research institutes. In 2019, the life science research companies segment for the largest share in the Primary Cells Market. Increasing cancer research in life science research companies, the increasing number of R&D facilities, high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments, and the increasing investments of companies in cell-based research are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



The Primary Cells Market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the Primary Cells Market. The growth in the North American Primary Cells Market can be attributed to increasing funding for cancer research, growing life science research sector, expansion of the healthcare sector, and the high adoption of stem cell therapy & cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.



The major players operating in Primary Cells Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Corning Incorporated (US), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US), PPA Research Group, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Epithelix Sàrl (Switzerland), ReachBio LLC (US), AcceGen (US), Sekisui XenoTech, LLC (US), and Biopredic International (France).