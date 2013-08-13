Primary Teeth Development in Children

St. Peter Por, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The general number of deciduous teeth in a human cub is 20. They erupt in the following order:



- the teeth in the lower jaw erupt prior to those in the upper jaw;

- the lower central incisors erupt in the 5th-7th month (normal + / - 3 months);

- the four upper incisors appear after the lower incisors;

- the lower lateral incisors are the next in the succession;

- by a year a child is supposed to have 8 teeth. However, the number is individual and is often determined by heredity. Deciduous teeth in prematurely born infants tend to erupt later. It is preferable to consult the pediatrician or pediatric dentist;

- in a year after the beginning of the process the teething scheme is changes: first, the upper premolars erupt at the age of 1-1.5 years;

- the lower premolars appear immediately after them, before the child is 2 years old;

- by the age of 2 years of the child should have at least 12 teeth. The norm is 16, since the canine teeth (eyeteeth) start growing in most children before they are 2 years old. First, the upper canines appear, and then they are followed by the lower eyeteeth, and;

- the upper and lower molars are the last to erupt.



When the intrauterine dental germ is formed, the health and nutrition of the mother are most important. If a pregnant woman is ill with a serious disease, particularly, with dangerous viral and infectious diseases, if she does not consume enough microelements and vitamins, the materials for the construction of a new organism, the germs of teeth may fail to develop. If the future mother smokes or consumes alcohol, their formation can be even stopped. The drugs that the mother takes during pregnancy affect the development and structure of the deciduous teeth. For example, tetracycline antibiotics cause staining, even when deciduous teeth erupt, they are yellow-brown in color.



The diet of the child, living conditions, diseases in infancy and quality dental care are of great importance for the development and the mineralization of deciduous teeth, in particular. Cervical area of the deciduous teeth is especially vulnerable. Therefore, irregularities in any of these factors lead to early caries in children, including circular caries, also known as nursing or bottle caries. Another important factor contributing to the early caries development is weakness of tissues. The hard tissues of children's teeth are very thin, the decay quickly reaches the inner part of the tooth and the pulp inflammation occurs. Pulpitis is accompanied by severe pain. Baby teeth need the same care and attention, as well as the permanent teeth do.



This press release was prepared by experts of the website Reviewfordentists.com