EIM Introduces a New Approach to Healthcare and New Webpage www.eim-care.org

Each person and organization is different and our customized approach, tailored to individual needs, allows us to create achievable and cost-effective long term goals that are based on your location. At EIM-CARE, we use state-of-the-art tools and formulary assessments to identify your issues easily and effectively. Our health specialists are committed to help you make the changes in your life and health care.



Mission Statement

Our Mission is to advance Clinician Therapeutic Thought Processes using the TAIDCC metric and rubric to optimize medication and medical interventions for patients utilizing a variety of low-cost tools. These include formulary considerations, evidence-based medicine, Motivational Interviewing, DSM-V, bio-psycho-social-spritual holistic care models to be able to prevent harm and optimize outcomes. We will provide organizations (hospitals, pharmacy and therapeutics committees, pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups) an unbiased EIM Reviews for Formulary decision making in a way that addresses all aspect of the patient. Our Mission is to provide the tools to organizations to empower the patients with a holistic prescription of H.O.P.E (Holistic Health, Outcome Driven Objectives, Personalized Care and Empowerment).



Vision Statement

Our Vision is to be able to minimize harm and risk to patients through evidence-informed medicine. By "seeing" the patient and their families through their lens, experiences, goals and objectives then we will be able to advance patient and institution objectives, all in one. These objectives include personalized medicine, enhancing adherence, decreasing risk, minimizing interactions and unnecessary duplication of therapy through LEAN and SMART strategies. Our Vision also includes the ability to provide a balanced approach to patient care, with more home-care and empowerment of the patient through a prescription of H.O.P.E.Dr Joel Lamoure, Director EIM-CARE



Values

Our Values are strongly rooted in medical bioethics and the CANMEDS approach to medicine, advancing these 7 competencies to include Allied Health and Institutions in an advancement of the paradigm. These bioethical and CANMEDS roles are well practiced by our staff experts in their front-line roles through Medical School teaching, the United Nations, UNESCO and Accreditation Canada. We believe it is possible to find a patient-specific niche through research, excellence, dialogue and collaboration that optimizes outcomes for all parties and minimizes risk through a simple 10-step approach.