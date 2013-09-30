Prime Alert Ltd. Now Offering 10 Percent off Services for Clients That "Like" Company on Facebook

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- For individuals or families who wish to feel more secure in their homes, upgrade their locks, or are prone to forgetting their keys, locksmiths help their clients by adding an extra layer of safety. Prime Alert Ltd, a premier 24 hour locksmith in London, is pleased to announce they are now offering existing and new clients an extra 10 percent off for a simple “like” on the companies Facebook page.



Prime Alert Ltd. is confident with their services and want to make sure that potential client’s always have their number handy. If not saved in their contact list, accessing Facebook on a mobile phone will give clients the ability to reach the company and receive service for their security or locksmith in London and surrounding areas in as little as 30 minutes. Social media provides a landscape for sharing, so friends of previous customers can see the feedback that Prime Alert Ltd. is getting and have the phone number ready in case of an emergency. If clients have previously received lock repairs from Prime Alert, but don’t know the extent of services they provide, the Facebook page gives these individuals easy access to the website in order to get a grasp of what is offered.



In addition to lock and door solutions, Prime Alert Ltd. offers security services to ensure all clients are well protected when in the comfort of their own home. If they want their windows or their doors protected by metal or electric gates at the driveway—the professionals can upgrade existing security to ease the mind of the clients. For those neighborhoods where burglaries occur too often, clients can have Prime Alert install security cameras to place around the house or top-of-the-line alarm systems to scare off any trespasser.



Prime Alert Ltd. always tries to go one step forward for their clientele, so added to the fact that their prices are some of the lowest and most competitive in the London locksmith and security market, this “10% off for your like” promotion is a further step to guarantee complete customer satisfaction.



For more information about the promotion or schedule an appointment for a top-notch locksmith in the London area, please call 020-8226-6866 or visit their website today.



About Prime Alert Ltd.

Founded over a decade ago, Prime Alert Ltd. is a 24-hour emergency locksmith service that provides top quality, professional, and cost-effective locksmith services in London and surrounding counties. They guarantee customers security and safety while servicing the police, the NHS, different local governmental bodies and large-scale companies as well as private residents.



For free info and advice, visit http://www.thelondonlocksmiths.co.uk or send them an email at info@thelondonlocksmiths.co.uk.