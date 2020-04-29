Medina, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Prime Polymers has been named as an Elite Level installer for Sika Floor and Wall Systems for 2020. Achieving the Elite Level status indicates Prime Polymers is among a select group of flooring contractors recognized for their commitment to high quality resinous floor and wall installations.



According to Stew Snoddy, Senior Vice President of Sika Corporation's Flooring Division, "Elite level installers are the best in the business, having demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to quality in the resinous flooring industry." Every Sikafloor installer goes through a rigorous training and evaluation program to assure that they meet Sika's high standards. In addition, each contractor is evaluated and rated annually on a variety of technical and business criteria including craftsmanship, longevity and responsiveness to customer needs.



"We are very pleased to once again be recognized as a Sika Floor Elite Level installer" said Ronnie Rotili, President of Prime Polymers. "Our installation teams are highly skilled, and have decades of experience installing millions of sq. feet of resinous flooring solutions for industrial, commercial and institutional facilities."



For information regarding the floor and wall services of Prime Polymers visit www.primepolymers.com or call (330) 662-4200.



Prime Polymers Inc. offers a turn-key single source warranty for any polymer flooring need. Prime Polymers has total job control from the initial survey through the warranty termination. Technical competency, 24 hour on call service, and a strong commitment to "total" customer satisfaction are all paramount in establishing Prime Polymers as a premier industrial polymer flooring systems company.