Prime Seamless Offers a Wide Variety of Gutter and Roofing Solutions

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Prime Seamless Gutters and Roofing, LLC, is a Texas-based company that specializes in providing cost-effective, premium gutter and roofing services, offers a comprehensive list of solutions that involve gutter and roofing installation, repair, and replacement at competitive rates.



"If your home or business requires the repair or installation services of your roof or your gutters, Prime Seamless Gutters & Roofing is the right choice for you. We are the #1 resource for gutters in San Antonio, furnishing high quality, long-lasting roofing and seamless gutters to the San Antonio Metro and Hill Country area," the head of the company shares.



"At Prime Seamless Gutters & Roofing, we take great pride in providing efficient work that is done right the first time. We are pleased to offer you a variety of gutter and roofing services," he adds.



Among the wide variety of gutter and roofing services that Prime Seamless provides include metal roofing repairs, gutter installation and cleaning, gutter protection, gutters replacement service, gutter repair service, gutter services, leaf-guard, home roof replacement, roof installers, and replacement service.



Prime Seamless Gutter and Roofing, LLC is a Select Master Shingle Applicators of CertainTeed products and is a Preferred Contractor for Owens Corning. Depending on the clients' request or what product is best to use in gutter installation and roofing services, the company installs GAF, Tamco, or any other brand.



For Prime Seamless, whether or not a homeowner requires replacement of gutters, San Antonio homes and businesses can be protected from leaks and rotten fascia board during rainy seasons by taking advantage of the company's roof repair and roof replacement services.



Boasting 40 solid years of combined experience, Prime Seamless Gutter and Roofing, LLC has earned the Super Service Award in 2012 and 2013 and has become a part of the Better Business Bureau where it has been given an A Rating for its outstanding delivery of roofing and seamless gutters to San Antonio residents.



As a member of the National Gutter Association of America, some of the reasons why the company is a preferred choice of clients and customers include providing work done right the first time, giving free estimates, delivering quality work, offering wide variety of gutter color options, offering numerous leaf guard options available, and giving away free 5-inch seamless gutters with full re-roof.



About Prime Seamless

Prime Seamless works with with Centex, Pulte, Cheldan, Mainstreet, Hogan, and NorTex modular homes for roofing and gutter services! For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://www.seamlessgutterssanantonio.com.