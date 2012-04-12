Prime Time ULC Radio Network Schedule Announced and Past Week Archives Released by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters for Their Worldwide Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today!



The Universal Life Church Radio has been a HUGE SUCCESS since launched in December of 2011, people from throughout the world are taking note enjoying and benefiting from the great diversification of programming offered. ULC Radio Network announces further expansion of their prime time schedule as follows; Joining the Universal Life Church Radio Network is Rev. Eric Carpenter on Monday Night with Sacred Fire Ministries. Also, Rev. Mark Thibeault joins the ULC Radio lineup on Friday Night with Celtic Circle of Faith.



Note: To Listen to ULC Radio's Last Week of Prime Time Programming For The Respective Day..........Just click on the day you wish to listen to as each day is a hyperlink to an archived version of that respective days programming.



Sunday Night:

The Sunday Mass, Rev. Bruce Micciulla and/or Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley

Headline News, Rev. Jerold Norris

Mas Alla del Sol, Rev. Betty Montez



Saturday Night:

Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure (Encore of Tuesday Show)

Finding The Way, Rev. Amanda Bruscella

Universal Life Reverb, Rev. Daniel Bodhi Chapin



Friday Night:

Celtic Circle of Faith, Rev. Mark Thibeault

The Circuit Rider, Rev. W. Ed Terry



Thursday Night:

Night Light, Rev. Michael Weissman

The Good News Forum, Rev. Bruce Micciulla



Wednesday Night:

The Prayer Closet, Rev. Andrew R.M. Manley

The Bible Bootcamp, Rev. David Stembaugh



Tuesday Night:

Prescribing Spiritual Hope, Rev. Dr. Joel Lamoure



Monday Night:

Sacred Fire Ministries, Rev. Eric Carpenter

Monday Night News & Talk, Rev. Robert Steinmeyer



For More Information on The Universal Life Church Radio Network Go To: http://www.ulccommunity.org

http://www.ulcnetwork.com" href="http://www.ulcnetwork.com">For More Information on Becoming or Ordained by The Universal Life Church Go To: http://www.ulcnetwork.com>