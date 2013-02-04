Primerica African American Leadership Council Want to Help African American Families

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Primerica, Inc. is the largest independent financial services marketing company in North America currently. On January 2000, the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birth, a group of progressive Primerica leaders established the Primerica African American Leadership Council. This board was created to empower African Americans. As African American entrepreneurship soared nationwide, Council members decided to expand their vision. They needed a way to make the Primerica dream of financial freedom visible to all African American inside of Primerica and outside. They needed a national forum.



AALC NATIONAL Conference will be hosting an event between March 15 and March 17 2013 at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, GA. The event will last for 3 days and 2 nights and will focus on the great opportunities that exist, in order to educate middle-income African American families about how to better prepare for a secure financial future. African Americans are an increasingly upwardly mobile demographic as evidenced by a 64% increase in households earning $75,000 or more between 2000 and 2009 and today have an estimated buying power of some $1 trillion. Yet when asked in a recent survey if financial services companies effectively engage and show support for the black community, 78% of African American respondents answered no.



“Our dedication to the families we serve and the team that we’ve built turns people into believers, not only in the Crusade, but also in their own potential. The African American Leadership Council helps its members to be their best, in business and in life. And the stronger we get, the more people we can help propel toward greatness.”



- SNSD Gary Kornegay



It is clear that African American families are increasingly upwardly mobile in terms of income, yet they largely remain left behind in terms of being sought out by and receiving the personal service that would help them develop a solid game plan for a more secure financial future. And that’s what Primerica do for this undeserved market every day, face-to-face, across kitchen tables throughout North America every day.



“Believing that it can happen for you and your family is very important. Maintaining a dominant vision that it can happen is very important. Being a part of an environment where there are many, many, examples of success is very important. That’s why being a part of and a member of the AALC is so very important.”



- SNSD John Lennon



About AALC

AALC’s stated mission is to help families earn more income and become properly protected, debt free and financially independent. Primerica wants to recruit more people of all races into their business and elevate current representatives so that Primerica can do an even better job of reaching the vastly undeserved African American market.



To learn more about AALC, their events or their aims and goals, head over to: http://www.primericaaalc.com