Primetime Limousine Announces Exclusive Wedding Car Facilities in Surrey

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Primetime Limousine now offers luxury limousine in Vancouver at the lowest rental charges. It has also announced exclusive wedding car facilities in Surrey for interested parties. It has specially revised all their charges to make clients’ experience better and inexpensive. Fast becoming as the company that understands requirements from the clients for and have them to the minimum level to provide the customers with the most affordable limo service in Vancouver, it has trained staff and sound infrastructure.



Whistler and Seattle trips, airport services, proms, graduations and club tours anywhere in Vancouver and the surrounding areas from the company are the best and affordable. Spokesperson for Primetime Limousine said, “Your wedding is one of the most memorable days in your life. Why spend a good part of it cramped up in a small limousine when you can enjoy a spaciousness and luxurious limo with our wedding car facility in Surrey."



He further added, “We are committed to customize your trip and get you what you need or want. Our limo bus in Vancouver is the best to take care of all party your party requirements. Your next outing doesn't have to be a logistical nightmare. Simply contact us and let us handle it.” Our and Party bus in Vancouver is meant to provide comfortable traveling experience.



The finest stretch SUV limousine, super stretch limousine, stretch limousine, luxury SUV, luxury Sedan and limo party bus from the company have received accolades from travelers. Airport Transfers, Wedding and Proms Private sightseeing tours, etc. from the company have become popular among travelers.



The company offers everything one possibly would need for a first class and comfortable journey in Vancouver, and surrounding areas with luxury and executive treatment on any occasion.



About Primetime Limousine Service

Primetime limousine service provides a wide range of high-end rental luxury limos for Vancouver weddings, special occasions, bachelor parties, birthday parties, anniversaries, Whistler and Seattle trips, airport services, proms, graduations and club tours anywhere in Vancouver and the surrounding areas.



To know more about us, visit: http://www.primetimelimo.ca/ or for reservation call 604-908-9000