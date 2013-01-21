Primetime Limousine Announces Luxury Fleet of Limousines in Burnaby

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Primetime Limousine offers lavishness and comfort to customers for all kinds of occasions. They offer the comfort of a luxurious ride in their well-maintained, spacious & clean limousines. Getting a limousine in Vancouver will definitely help one to add more charm and value to a corporate party, event, a bachelor party, wedding, birthday, get-together, etc.



Limousines in Surry BC are hired for various celebratory events such as weddings, engagement ceremonies, reception parties, fresher party & farewell, celebration of festivals and various other occasions. Party bus rental services in Vancouver by the company help clients leave great impression on friends and family by arriving or making exit in style.



Corporate and business organizations also avail the benefits of hiring stylish limousines in Burnaby from the company as these services are ideal to conduct business meetings in private. It also saves the precious time of the guests traveling in the car. Furthermore, these services help clients make a business entity leave an impeccable and strong impression while receiving or bidding adieu to an important business delegate.



The benefit of hiring SUV limo services in Vancouver from the company is the limos are chauffeur driven and help travelers reach their destination safely and securely. They are educated, well-behaved and polite and well aware of the major lanes, streets and highways of the city. It helps them reach the destination on time. They hold a valid driving license and drive safely while abiding all the traffic rules, as the safety of the guests is their utmost priority.



Primetime Limousine provides a wide range of high-end rental luxury limos for Vancouver weddings, special occasions, bachelor parties, birthday parties, anniversaries, Whistler and Seattle trips, airport services, etc. amongst others and that too within the traveler’s budget.



About Primetime limousine service

To know more about us, visit: http://www.primetimelimo.ca/ or for reservation call 604-908-9000