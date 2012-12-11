Primetime Limousine Brings Comfortable Whistler Transportation Services for Travelers

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Primetime Limousine, the leading luxurious car rental company in Vancouver has announced about the extension of its fleet last on last Wednesday. The most preferred Seattle to Whistler Transportation service providing company has now incorporated several limo buses in its fleet. The new inclusion of this North Vancouver limousine service providing company will now allow the biggest of the groups to enjoy the most memorable ride on their spacious and luxurious limo buses.



Their sagacious, experienced chauffeurs are know all the spectacular sights to point out along the scenic journey to the resort area. They will provide exceptional cheap limo service in Vancouver and surrounding areas and make every effort to ensure that traveler's trip to any destination is a wonderful memory for years to come.



Primetime Limousine's SUV cars are ideal for groups or individuals who prefer to travel in the craggy terrain or want to experience the sporty feel on the roads. Primetime Limousine maintains their all vehicles in impeccable way to avoid any sort of breakdown during the journey.



Primetime's limo bus service is specially been run to offer executive personnel troop and big families, a soothing and enjoyable ride. The spacious, classy and comfortable limo buses give the riders, the feel of a luxury penthouse even on the worst of roads. Group travel by Primetime Limousine's limo bus to any exotic location means fun and enjoyment multiplied.



When someone rents a car or any other vehicle from any service providers, he/she always expect a decent conduct from the chauffeurs. This is where most of the travel agencies don't heed much and hire drivers who are not properly trained neither courteous enough. While renting a car from any transport service, one should always look for the past history of the agency and its reputation in the business.



Number of vehicles, a transportation company owns, is also a major criteria which the customers should look for, because it opens up large number of options available to choose from.



About Prime Time Limousine

Prime Time Limousine has been serving with their exquisite range of deluxe cars for the past many years. Whether one needs chauffeured transportation for the airport, cruise ship terminals or a special occasion, Prime Time Limousine has a solution to meet all transportation needs. The company's stated customer service goal is to provide clientele with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for travel requirements.



To know more about the organization's services log on to http://www.primetimelimo.ca