Primetime Limousine Brings Versatile Fleet of Deluxe Limousines

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Primetime Limousine has brought in versatile fleet of deluxe limousines and party buses serving both leisure and corporate clients. Their classic Limousines in Vancouver are best suited for wedding as well as special events such as nights out, anniversaries, birthdays, proms, sporting events, etc. amongst others.



They offer several cheap limos in Surrey to choose from - these are fully licensed and insured. Party limos in Vancouver are a great way to travel as they give a chance to start partying even before one reaches the venue. Hiring a limousine for parties is also a wise decision as it gets the responsibility of driving to the experienced driver who is well aware of all the routes in the city.



People are free to eat, drink and be merry when there is a chauffeur to handle the wheels. Renting a Vancouver wedding limo can be incredibly useful and practical. While hiring a wedding limo in Vancouver, all one needs to do is give the service provider the itinerary and talk through any additional specific needs one want to have met.



The company provides a clean, well-maintained vehicle and an expert driver who is familiar with wedding-related needs and routines. When someone rents a wedding limo in Vancouver, he is sure to get top-notch service and hassle-free transportation, as well as an incredibly stylish ride that will help to make the whole wedding experience stand out.



Primetime limousine services offers everything possibly one would need for a first class and comfortable journey in Vancouver, and surrounding areas with luxury and executive treatment on any occasion. They have a large fleet that includes Stretch SUV Limousine, Super Stretch Limousine, Stretch Limousine, Luxury SUV, Luxury Sedan, Limo Party Bus, etc.



Traveling in Vancouver has just been made easy and comfortable by Prime Time Limousine whether it is pickup and drop to and from Vancouver airport to Whistler or a night out partying, they can accommodate all types of transfers. Be it Night Out, Prom, Graduation or Concerts their limousines and luxury sedan are here to make the occasion that much more memorable. They can customize the trip and get what a client exactly wants.



About - Primetime limousine

For further information on their services please visit http://www.primetimelimo.ca