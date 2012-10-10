Primetime Limousine Offers Luxurious and Chauffeured Ground Transportation in Vancouver and Seattle

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Primetime limousine, leader in limousine services, offers luxurious, chauffeured ground transportation and specializes in private round trips from the Vancouver Lower Mainland area and Seattle. They offer luxurious chauffeured ground transportation and specialize in private round trips from Vancouver Lower Mainland area and from Seattle.



Primetime Limousine's finest fleet consist of one of the finest stretch SUV limousine, super stretch limousine, stretch limousine, luxury SUV, luxury Sedan and limo party bus. Primetime Limousine is one of the trusted names in providing ground transportation in Whistler excellent service is their top priority. Their services include Airport Transfers, Wedding and Proms Private sightseeing tours. Top reason why majority of newly wed couples choose them each year instead of other Limousine and limo bus providers in Whistler, is their professional performance and Reasonable rates.



Primetime limousine service provides a wide range of high-end rental luxury and cheap limos service for Vancouver weddings, special occasions, bachelor parties, birthday parties, anniversaries and transportation services from Seattle to Whistler, airport services, proms, graduations and club tours anywhere in Vancouver and the surrounding areas.



Primetime limousine is known as best in Surrey for Limousine Service. Limo rental in Surrey is in huge demand these days, as one can easily get limo services there and at cost effective prices. Large number of limo service providers in Surrey has made Primetime limousine a distinctive brand in Limousine Services.



Above all they accept reservations on line and over the phone. They have a dedicated prompt online reservation service. For online reservation one need to fill an application form and they will respond them within 12 hours. Or one can call to their office for reservation. In order to hold reservation a deposit in cash or by credit card is required. They provide a transparent reservation as well as cancellation facility.



About Primetime limousine

Primetime limousine service provides a wide range of high-end rental luxury limos for Vancouver weddings, special occasions, bachelor parties, birthday parties, anniversaries, Whistler and Seattle trips, airport services, proms, graduations and club tours anywhere in Vancouver and the surrounding areas. Their services offer everything one possibly would need for a first class and comfortable journey in Vancouver, and surrounding areas with luxury and executive treatment on any occasion. To know more about us visit: http://www.primetimelimo.ca/ or for reservation call 604-908-9000