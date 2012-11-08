Primetime Limousines Provides Vancouver Airport Ground Transportation Services to Its Customers

V6A 2P3 Canada, Vancouver, -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Primetime Limousines, one of the major providers of limousine services in Vancouver, now offers Vancouver Airport ground transportation services to its customers. Some of the routes on which this Vancouver airport limo service provider has started operating chauffeur services include Vancouver airport to Whistler and Squirmish etc. Primetime limousine provides a wide range of high-end rental luxury limos for Vancouver weddings, special occasions, bachelor parties, birthday parties and anniversaries.



The company providing Vancouver Airport ground transportation services has chauffeurs who are professional, knowledgeable and discreet and vary familiar with the particular needs of the business travels. Primetime limousines also provide quality Party limo services in Vancouver. This Vancouver based organization also rents out it's vehicles to customers planning to attend prom/graduation functions, stag parties etc. The company owns and maintains a large fleet of limousine in Vancouver (like stretch SUV limousine, super stretch limousine, stretch SUV limousine) to name a few. The company was the first to introduce Lincoln class of limousine in Vancouver which is considered to be the most advanced and sophisticated limousine in its class.



Primetime Limousine is known to provide customized services to its customers, both individuals as well as organizations. The company maintains a large fleet of vehicles. These vehicles vary in their respective capacities (in terms of passengers that can be accommodated) thus making it possible for the company to serve small as well as large groups. The company follows simple and transparent terms and conditions of services and payments. The drivers employed by the company are courteous and skilled. By providing high quality services continuously over a sustained period of time the organization has established itself as one of the preferred providers of limo services in Vancouver. Their specialty is that they can take their customers round-trip to whatever destination they request.



About Primetime Limousine

Primetime limousine offers luxurious, chauffeured ground transportation and everything one possibly would need for a first class and comfortable journey in Vancouver, and surrounding areas with luxury and executive treatment on any occasion. The company provides a wide range of high-end rental luxury limos for Vancouver weddings, special occasions, bachelor parties and anniversaries to name a few. They also customize trip and offer the most customized services with in the budget. To learn more visit www.primetimelimo.ca