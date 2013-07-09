Primetime Paint & Paper Launch Blog to Give Recommendations and Tips on Home Redecoration

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Paint is a ubiquitous feature of almost all homes, and when it comes to redecorating people often have to choose between it and its greatest competitor- wallpaper. Luckily, most home décor stores have a wide selection of both for consumers to choose from, to the point where they are almost paralyzed by overwhelming choice. Luckily, stores like Primetime Paint & Paper Inc offer friendly, expert advice and creative collaboration for those wanting to redecorate their homes, including all new advice on their all new blog for online only customers.



The company offers a huge range of the best quality wallpaper and paint including papers from Ronald Reading designs and paints from Benjamin Moore. The new blog offers information on these and more products as well as tips and tricks for making spaces unique and interesting.



The new blog also offers practical advice on everything from what paint to choose for walls, ceilings, floors and sideboards to what wood stain to use for outdoor furniture. This combination of practical and creative resources is designed to stimulate customers to push their boundaries and make bold choices.



A spokesperson for Primetime Paint & Paper Inc explained, “The fact is we sell a huge variety of products that can be combined in innumerable ways, and the scope for creativity is huge. When people come to us they often have a simple idea in mind which will make their room feel pleasant but ultimately forgettable. Through the blog we hope to stimulate our customers to think bigger and bolder, to create vibrant and pastoral spaces that identify the character of the owner as well as the mood of the room. Interior design is a field in which there is so much more potential than we usually see because people are afraid to try things- we simply open the door and give people a friendly nudge.”



About Primetime Paint & Paper Inc

Established in 2009, Primetime Paint & Paper Inc has provided the Toronto area with professional paint and wallpaper products for the past 4 years. Carrying the entire Benjamin Moore product line and one of Toronto's most extensive wallpaper selections, DIY enthusiasts and professional designers alike find exactly what they need for their decorating projects. For more information please visit: http://www.primetimepaint.ca/