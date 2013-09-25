Primo Mortgage Loans Brings Low Rate Home Mortgage Refinance Opportunities for Huge Savings on Home Loan Amounts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- According to the present market conditions, the home mortgage refinance rates are increasing steadily and consumers are bound to pay a bigger amount against their home loans. And now for all concerned home loan consumers, Primo Mortgage Loans brings a unique opportunity to get a home mortgage refinancing at reduced rates. According to them, a reduction of just 1 or 2 percent can make a huge difference and a homeowner can save a significant amount of money while paying back the loan amount.



An expert in financial matters and a senior official working with a financial institution maintains that today the market conditions have changed a lot than it used to be a decade ago. He states, “The global economy is going through severe times. This is the reason why financial institutions as well as creditors have increased their lending rates. Moreover, they now follow more stringent loan approval and collection policies.” This clearly indicates that it’s very tough now to get low refinance mortgage rates in the credit market. Still, Primo Mortgage plays endeavors to get the best possible loan rates for homeowners and allowing them to fulfill their dreams of owning a home.



Primo Mortgage offers a host of practical tips that can guide a home loan aspirant to negotiate the best mortgage refinancing from the lenders. According to them, a number of homeowners have followed these tips to secure a home loan at reduced rates. A team of finance experts deeply analyzes the changing trend of the consumer loan market and discuss their tips and guidance online on the website. Primo Mortgage claims that using these tips, one can secure up to 70% savings on mortgage loans.



According to one of the experts associated with Primo Mortgage, “30 yr mortgage rates are often much affordable for the home buyers. However, if someone enjoys a good credit record, negotiating a better rate from the creditors won’t be difficult, I think.” In order to learn more about how to keep the refinancing rate lower, one may visit the website http://primomortgageloans.com/ .



About Primo Mortgage Loans

Primo Mortgage Loans allow consumers to choose the lowest home financing rates for buying a home and save a significant loan amount. The site offers practical tips and guidance that a home buyer will find very helpful. Homebuyers can also furnish a mortgage application through the website, which will bring them home financing opportunities at reduced rates than the current market rate.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Primo Jensen

Email: contact@primomortgageloans.com

Website: http://primomortgageloans.com/