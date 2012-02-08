Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) Investor Lawsuit Pending Over alleged False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investor in shares of Primo Water Corporation (Public, NASDAQ:PRMW) filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina against Primo Water Corp. over alleged Violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain of its financial statements.



Investors who purchased common stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) still have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation by email at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf investors of common stock of Primo Water Corporation in or traceable to its initial public offering on or about November 4, 2010 and its initial public offering on or about June 17, 2011, as well as purchasers of NASDAQ PRMW stock between November 4, 2010 and August 10, 2011, that Primo Water Corporation and certain of its officers and directors and the underwriters of the Offerings violated the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing materially false and misleading statements regarding Primo Water's business and prospects.



Shares of Primo Water Corporation fell significantly from $14.59 on August 4, 2011 to as low as $3.82 on August. 22, 2011, after Primo Water Corporation on August 10, 2011announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2011. Since then NASDAQ: PRMW continued to decline to as low as $2.75 per share on November 28, 2011.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com