Primus Now Provides Range of Immigration Services to Families, Entrepreneurs, and Students Moving to Canada

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- A leading Canada immigration law firm, Primus Immigration provides families, workers, entrepreneurs, students, and others with help becoming a permanent resident of the country. The firm represents each client that applies for immigration, including those in the Economic Class consisting of professionals and skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and self-employed individuals. Family Class individuals, or those looking to sponsor a relative, are also supported.



The Montreal immigration law firm is headed up by Isabel J. De Oliveira, an attorney skilled in the complex and sometimes time-consuming process. De Oliveira is a member of the Quebec Bar and Quebec Immigration Lawyers association. She is able to guide applicant immigrants and others as a liaison to the Embassy/Quebec Immigration Bureau. A team of professionals provide the support and guidance clients need to navigate the immigration process.



Taking the rigors out of applying for immigration alone, Primus does more than just fill out forms and send them in. A thorough assessment of each case includes a pre-evaluation, second-opinion, enhancement of marginal cases, and application under the right class. The company also ensures applicants do not make mistakes which can be costly. If necessary, the team will prepare applicants for an interview and defend their rights each step of the way.



In addition, the Quebec immigration law firm can assist one in relocating to their new home. Whether one is seeking a permanent residence visa, student visa, or work visa, these services are provided based on facts and not rumors which often guide people in the wrong direction. Also, the procedures for each class and individual may differ; the attorneys at Primus Immigration are familiar with even the most subtle details of the law.



Primus Immigration is a firm led by Isabel J. De Oliveira, an attorney with 23 years of experience. It provides clients with help from a highly trained and skilled staff, guiding families, workers, and students through a sometimes complex and time-consuming process. The company also focuses on the laws and regulations of Canadian immigration rather than rumors and false information, assuring clients achieve their goals - http://primusimmigration.com/