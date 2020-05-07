Prince Shizzy, the Afrobeat Specialist Announces Release of Single "Johana" Next Week

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Prince Shizzy is one of the notable names in the music industry especially for those who are looking for the Afrobeat genre. Afrobeat is not an easy music style to master. The genre includes a lot of elements including the West African Fuji Music, percussions, intersecting rhythms and a little bit of jazz influenced by American Funk. This music style is clearly visible in Prince Shizzy's singles and he does it so effortlessly. Also known as Prince Jegede, this young talent is pleased to share that his hit single "Johana" is now available across major streaming platforms on YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, Reverbnation and more.



Most popular on current social media sites including Twitter and Instagram, Pince Shizzy is always in touch with his fans through this posts. This artist is known for his impeccable charisma on the screen and most importantly his soulful music. His genuine passion for music inspired by his roots is clearly visible in his previous hit singles. Prince Jegede has become very popular amongst the music fraternity within a short span. He doesn't leave any stone unturned to keep his fans close and let them take a peek of what's going on in his life with his latest posts on Twitter and Instagram. Prince Shizzy for sure proved that he has what it takes to top the list in the music community.



In the meantime listen to Prince Shizzy's previous hit single "Precious" visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toLsxomDom0



About Prince Shizzy

Prince Shizzy a.k.a. Prince Jegede from Camerino, Italy is a music artist specializing in Hip Hop, Afro Pop and Trap genre. Born as Jegede Adeshina Oluwasegun on 9th November 1994 in Nigeria, Prince Shizzy moved to Italy to pursue his studies at the University of Camerino, Italy. Although graduated in Bioscience, Prince Shizzy's passion always lied in music.



