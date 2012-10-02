Prince Visa Announces the Facilitation of China Visa Online Processing

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Prince Visaannounces to offer China Visa services to the travelers willing to explore this fascinating land of the East. The London based passport and visa agency, after providing visa related needs of the tourists visiting Saudi Arabia, France, India, Canada and several other countries, has now started online processing of Chinese Visa applications. Prince Visa is a professionally expanding company officially started in 1978 by Prince Hayder Ali with an objective of assisting individuals to obtain visas for different countries. Today, the company assures of ensuring fast visa approvals, even within 24 hours of applying in many cases.



The company maintains a team of expert customer care experts who not only assist travelers in completing the visa application process but also educate them on several aspects of furnishing documents to following travel guidelines while exploring a foreign country. They offer simple step-by-step instructions to the travelers whether they intend to get a China Visa or a France Visa. One of the customer care representatives of the company reveal, “When we make the visa application process clear to our clients, it becomes easier for them to follow the process and complete the application. This dramatically improves the success rate of Chinese Visa approvals.” She further maintains that visa applications for visiting China has grown significantly in the recent years, as the country is drawing attention of the world, because of emerging as a global economic superpower.



Not only tourists, but business visitors are also very much willing today to explore business prospects with their Chinese counterparts and are applying for Chinese Visas in large numbers. Prince Visa too acknowledges this new trend and witnesses a sharp rise in visa applications for visiting China, particularly during the Canton Business Fair, which is held twice in a year in Guangzhou, Canton. The visa company maintains that more and more people are today willing to explore new places and several European destinations such as Paris, Switzerland, Rome etc are all-time favorite destinations for the worldwide tourists. A large number of people still today apply for a France Visa to explore the fascinating land of fashion and glamour.



According to Prince Visa, in the wake of terrorist acts and because of the changing global political scenario, all countries have started following a stringent visa approval process and China is not an exception. In fact, China has always remained strict in granting visa approvals and people willing to visit China must take advantage of Prince Visa’s online China Visa processing by visiting their website http://www.princevisa.com.



Prince Visa Service is a passport and visa agency founded by Prince Hayder Ali in 1978 after he diversified his travel agency business. The company is based in London, UK and provides visa services for Saudi Arabia,France,India,Canada,China and several other countries.



