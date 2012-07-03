Princess Invitations Are Available for Free from Printable Party Invitations

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- As parents know quite well, planning a summertime birthday party for their child can be an enjoyable experience. From helping the birthday boy or girl decide the theme and ordering a cake to sending out invitations and choosing the perfect outdoor location for the party, getting ready for the big day is exciting for the entire family.



Putting together even a small summer birthday party can also be quite expensive. The costs can add up pretty quickly, leaving many parents with a pretty good case of sticker shock. For example, store-bought invitations can be quite pricey, and don’t always offer a wide selection of attractive designs.



Carla Chadwick knows how important birthday parties are to both children and their families. She also understands that parents need to save money wherever they can while still hosting a memorable occasion for their son or daughter.



That is why Chadwick, who has over three decades of graphic design experience under her belt, decided to create a blog that offers a wide variety of beautiful birthday party invitations that can be downloaded and printed out for free.



Printable Party Invitations features many choices of professional-looking party invitations and other related printables. Everything on Chadwick’s attractive blog is easy to print out and make.



For example, one of the most popular selections that Chadwick offers is princess invitations. Perfect for little girls of all ages who are planning an outdoor princess party, the invitation also happens to be one of Chadwick’s personal favorites.



“The girly-girl pink polka dot background with a purple accent and a regal princess crown is definitely fit for pint-size royalty,” Chadwick wrote on her blog.



“It makes me wish I were eight-years-old again, so I could use it myself! This design would be great for a princess birthday party, but it could also be used for a recital or teddy bear tea party.”



For kids who would like to have a summer party under a backyard version of a Big Top, Chadwick offers circus invitations that help illustrate this fun and exciting theme. From its yellow and white polka dot border to the cheerful clown, trained seal and happy elephant surrounding a circus tent, the invitation is an easy way to let guests know about the theme of the party.



Other popular summer party themes include four choices of pirate invitations, which feature designs like treasure maps and the Jolly Roger flag; and for sports fans, red, white and blue baseball invitations adorned with a picture of a ball and mitt.



Using the Printable Party Invitations blog is easy; Chadwick offers complete and easy-to-follow instructions that can help even the most inexperienced parents successfully print out the free printable birthday party invitations. A list of available selections, which also includes scrapbook papers, cupcake toppers and more, is conveniently located on the right hand side of each page.



