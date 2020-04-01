Princeton Area Attorney Hanan M. Isaacs Named in Prominent New Jersey SuperLawyers Magazine for 2020

Kingston, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Hanan M. Isaacs, an attorney with the Kingston Law Group serving Princeton NJ and surrounding area, was again named as one to the top lawyers in New Jersey for the year 2020.



The announcement was made by the New Jersey SuperLawyers magazine. The magazine annually reviews attorneys from across the state and chooses the top five percent for the listing.



Mr. Isaacs was first named to the list in 2010 and has received the honor every year since.



"This is such an honor," he said. "This is not an honor given lightly. SuperLawyers carefully reviews caseloads, client reviews and case outcomes to make this decision. An attorney has to provoke superior service constantly to make this list."



SuperLawyers also looks at how the attorneys give back to their profession. The magazine found Mr. Isaacs excels in that areas as well. "A professional mediator and arbitrator for over [40] years, Mr. Isaacs has trained hundreds of CPA's, human resources professionals, lawyers, and other business community members in the art and craft of negotiation, mediation, arbitration and conflict resolution," says the report on his inclusion to the list.



Mr. Isaacs said being on this prestigious list for 11 years in a row is also a reminder that hard work is both necessary and pays rewards in many different ways.



"I hope this honor serves to encourage other New Jersey attorneys to look at their own practice and contributions to see how they can improve. We owe it to the legal profession and our clients to be the best we can possibly be," he said.



About Hanan M. Isaacs

For over 40 years, Hanan Isaacs has served as a trial lawyer, mediator, and arbitrator, from his offices in Princeton-Kingston, NJ. Mr. Isaacs focuses his practice on employment and business litigation, personal injury, family law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). He is active with the NJ Chapter of the National Employment Lawyers Association, an organization of trial lawyers who regularly represent workers. Isaacs is also an Accredited Professional Mediator in both civil and family law matters with the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators. He is a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Family Law Specialist. He is active in the New Jersey legal and ADR communities and has variously served as an adjunct law professor, college professor, ADR trainer, legal writer, public speaker, as well as leader in professional legal and ADR organizations for many years.



