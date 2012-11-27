Princeton Global Network Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- As part of a continuing effort to increase overall customer satisfaction, Princeton Global Network recently made a noteworthy addition to its staff.



Gabriel Urena, an accomplished and recognized expert on all phases of technological development, will initially concentrate on augmenting the benefits and increasing the advantages available to current Princeton Global Network members. By introducing and integrating state-of-the-art technologies, Gabriel will facilitate a networking community that is unrivaled in the business world.



He will also restructure their website, enabling an unparalleled online presence that will attract new members and provide innovative and unique opportunities for both career and business growth.



Joseph Nunziato, CEO of Princeton Global Network, personally recruited Gabe after hearing about his impressive record of success with companies such as Gabriel & Co., a prestigious jewelry retailer, and Kick Design, a major branding and design company. “This particular acquisition has been a target of PGN for a long time and will provide a vertical approach to our long and short term technological goals.”



Justin Grella, vice president of Princeton Global Network, echoed Joe’s sentiments by stating, “I’m excited about all the new features that we will be able to offer our members as a result of Gabe’s creativity and expertise.”



About Princeton Global Network

Princeton Global Network is a publisher of professional biographies and a comprehensive online networking community that offers an extensive array of cost-effective solutions for career development.