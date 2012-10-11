Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Princeton Global Network recently announced a strategic partnership with Five9 Technology to create a state-of-the-art call center. The two companies joined forces to develop a platform that will result in lower operating costs, flexible staffing options, and most importantly, increased customer service. The new call center is destined to change the way business is done and result in growth for both firms.



Princeton Global CEO, Joe Nunziato, is thrilled with the partnership and recently told the press, "This partnership will propel Princeton Global into the next level of customer service, allowing us to better address the needs of the business community." Other executives at Princeton Global were just as excited. Vice President, Justin Grella added, "The modernized call center will allow us to employ more people and offer a variety of unique employment opportunities"



Princeton Global Network is a leader in the fields of personal and career development. The company is the fastest growing publisher of executive and professional biographies in the world and their membership includes top-tier leaders from every industry. Princeton Global provides members with unrivaled exposure for the purpose of networking, promoting, recruiting, and partnering. To learn more about Princeton Global Network visit the company’s website at http://www.princetonglobalnetworks.com.



CONTACT

Joseph Nunziato, CEO

Princeton Global Network

reply@princetonglobalnetworks.com