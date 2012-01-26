Print 1099-MISC Form Is Easier and Faster With EzW2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- Just a few days left before the simple and affordable W2 and 1099 softwareW2 and 1099 software, EzW2 from halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) is shipping to help employers and HR managers prepare and print tax forms easily and quickly before Jan 31, 2012, the 1099 & W-2 form mailing deadline to recipients.



Designed with simplicity in mind, the new edition of the already popular product was updated according to the suggestions from customers including:



- EzW2’s straight-forward user interface minimizes the learning curve

- EzW2 saves users money by printing the SSA-approved w-2 forms on white paper

- EzW2 helps users go green by generating w2 and 1099 PDF forms for recipients.

- EzW2 can generate IRS and SSA E-File (Electronic Filing) submissions for W-2 and 1099-MISC forms

- EzW2 can print two different W-2 or 1099 forms for two different recipients on the same preprinted sheet and help users cut cost.

- EzW2 automatically generates 1096 and W3 Forms.

- Prints unlimited companies, unlimited recipients and unlimited forms with no extra charge.



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. New users can download this W2 and 1099 software from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp - with no cost and no obligation. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believed small business owners and HR managers need tax applications that were user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free. We offer users the free trial version w2 and 1099 software. So customers can try before purchasing with no obligation. "



Available from just $39 per installation, ezW2 software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2006.



ezW2 software supports forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. It is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel. Customers can download this W2 and 1099 application online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp and sample the software without charge or obligation, allowing them to thoroughly test drive ezW2 before purchasing.



Once customers are certain that ezW2 meets all their needs, they can purchase a license key online to activate the software for unlimited use.



For more information about ezW2 and Halfpricesoft.com, please check this 1099 & w2 software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1009 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.