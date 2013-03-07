Print and Cheques Now Inc. Introduces High Security Small Business Cheques

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Print and Cheques Now offers up to 50% more manual cheques and 25% more laser cheques- as well as a higher number of security features- than its competitors.



In addition to unbeatable value, the company also offers the highest number of security features and rapid turnaround times, with the ability to ship cheques to most parts of Canada by the next business day if necessary. Print and Cheques Now is the only Canadian cheque manufacturer to offer the benefit of next-day delivery to their clients.



Print and Cheques Now operates in the same industry as other well-known cheque manufacturers like Davis and Henderson Cheques and NEBS. In addition to unmatched service, Print and Cheques Now offers up to 50% more manual cheques and 25% more laser cheques - as well as a higher number of security features- than its competitors at no extra charge.



“We offer the highest line of cheque security for business cheques available anywhere in Canada,” says general manager Jon Gilchrist. “We are also one of only a few Canadian cheque printers that are members of the ‘Cheque Printer Self-Accreditation Program’ offered by the Canadian Payment Association (CPA). As members we guarantee our cheques will meet and exceed all CPA guidelines and that our business cheques will clear all bank clearing houses without any issues.”



Print and Cheques Now guarantees their cheques to be 100% CPA compliant with the requirements of the CPA and its cheques are compatible with all software, including Simply Accounting and Quickbooks, Sage 50, ACCPAC, Lonewolf and all others.



In addition to its security features and rapid delivery times, Print and Cheques Now offers five standard cheque colours for Manual cheques and 10 standard cheque colors for laser cheques, Airmiles Reward Miles and four ways to order: online, by phone, fax or email. The company also offers a 100% guarantee of satisfaction.



Print and Cheques Now also offers a wide range of business forms, such as: invoices, purchase orders, bills of lading, log books, sales orders and time sheets.



About Print and Cheques Now Inc.

Print and Cheques Now Inc, formerly known as Cheques Now or Cheques Direct Ltd., is a Canadian, family-owned cheque manufacturer that has the highest security cheque solutions for Canadian business customers.



For more information, or to place an order for cheques, please visit http://www.chequesnow.ca or call us at 1-866-760-2661.