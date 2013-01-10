Print and Web Project Services by Exclaimit

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Exclaim marketing, print and web of Toronto, Ontario is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website. Offering a friendlier user-experience, the new site is both sleek and stylish in design with a central focus on providing valuable information to those looking for assistance on their next marketing, print or web project.



Visitors to http://www.exclaimit.ca will learn about Exclaim, why you should do business with them and the many services they offer. Whether it’s a marketing project, print job, web/ graphic design or the development of a brand, Exclaim has a solution to meet your budgetary and time constraints.



Always looking to educate and motivate, Exclaim also offers FREE step-by-step reference guides to help you navigate some of today’s most popular software from the likes of Microsoft and Adobe. Looking for some marketing and communication advice? Look no further than Exclaim’s upcoming reference guides detailing topics like how to launch your next product and/or service. Are you finding the launch of your next product, service or website too intimidating? Help is just a friendly call away. No matter how big or small your project may be, Exclaim is there as a resource to help you every step of the way!



"I'm excited that Exclaim is Toronto's one-stop communication shop by offering marketing, printing, web, graphic, branding and support services. I give you my personal promise to assist and educate as much as I can along the way." says Alex, owner and zoo-keeper of Exclaim.



Visit Exclaim today and find out why you can’t afford not to work with them on your next marketing, print or web project.